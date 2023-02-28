For years, green energy activists have hounded and sued the energy companies because their drilling activities may negatively effect the greater sage grouse and the caribou migration in Alaska. The effect of drilling activities were so negative that extinction was inevitable. Interestingly, the off-shore wind turbines are now being blamed for the death of many whales in the last week. What a conundrum! Now, we will see if what is goose is also good for the gander. I am guessing that, because green energy is so crucial (I joke for those who take me literally), that the whales and the various birds will be sacrificed for the greater good.