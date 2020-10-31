 Skip to main content
Letter: It Is the Policies of Trump That We Need to Fear
Letter: It Is the Policies of Trump That We Need to Fear

The letter from Jerry Bouwens deserves a response. Under Trump we have the following: 1) an inappropriate response to the COVID-19 virus in which the U.S. leads the world in the number of deaths and illnesses AND caused the current recession, 2) an attempt to force America to live under the dictates of certain religious doctrines that supports him rather than practicing the concept of separation of the church from the state when determining policies, 3) a record setting deficit (something that Republicans support when and only when their party controls the presidency), 4) the lack of a healthcare plan that Republicans claim has existed for the last 8 years, and 5) a definite move away from democracy and toward authoritarianism that does not seem to bother supporters of the Republican Party.

No, I will not support the personality or policies of Donald Trump and his surrogates.

Craig Whaley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

