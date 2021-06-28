 Skip to main content
Letter: It is time to permanently protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Letter: It is time to permanently protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Advocates have been battling the special interests of the oil and gas industry and Alaska’s congressional delegation for decades – all while the ongoing climate crisis worsens. Much like Arizona, the Arctic is on the frontlines of climate change. Alaska has been warming twice as quickly as the global average since the 1950’s and faster than any other US state.

As a result of warmer temperatures, permafrost is thawing, sea ice is thinning and wildfires are increasing. More drilling in the Arctic will only further the devastating impacts already being felt from climate change.

Protection of the Arctic Refuge is critical for one of the world’s most imperiled polar bear populations and species like wolves, migratory birds and the Porcupine caribou herd, a species that the Gwich’in Nation rely on for survival.

The wellbeing of the Arctic is connected to the entire world, not just Alaska, which is why Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly should support the Arctic Refuge Protection Act and repeal the gas drilling program.

Danielle Hargett

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

