Letter: It is Time to Step Up
Letter: It is Time to Step Up

The European Union recently announced that it will ban the sale of all one-use plastic products. This includes: cups, bottles, plates, straws, and bags. The rest of the world will follow shortly. These products are killing our planet, and it is absolutely imperative that ws stop using them. The EU action is indicative of a worldwide trend. It is only a matter of time until these dangerous products are eliminated worldwide. The United States should be at the forefront of environmentalism, not lagging behind. It is time for Arizona to join in. It is hard to believe, but Arizona, shamefully, has a law on the books making it illegal for its cities to ban plastic bags. Eliminating this law would be a viable first step and an indication that our state is no longer obstructionist but ready and willing to join the international mainstream.

Jon Dorschner

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

