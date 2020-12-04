 Skip to main content
Letter: "It is what it is!"
Letter: "It is what it is!"

It took about 6 weeks for Trump to decide his tact with the virus and upcoming election. Make science the enemy, keep people working despite the virus and maybe, just maybe, win the election.

The "Blue Wave" disappeared as capitalism reigned. And for the most part, the vote to work over virus deaths won the election in down ballot states. And, when questioned about his decision and the mounting deaths, our President said, " It is what it is."

Don't you wonder what would have happened with a science based national strategy?

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

