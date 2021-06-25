 Skip to main content
Letter: It only takes one!
Letter: It only takes one!

It only takes one person, vote or whatever the issue is to make a difference! I commend Senator Kyrsten Sinema for voting HER mind and conscious and not what her party says she should vote. If ever our country will get back to doing FOR the people, it has to start with one. She is doing her best it appears to me.

I’m an Independent voter, did not vote for her , but WILL vote for her in the next election. I personally feel she is being persecuted by those who still vote straight Democratic lines and not for what the country needs. If only other Congress members would vote their minds and not directions of their party, we would be on a much better path.

Ruth Ann Beck

Southwest side

