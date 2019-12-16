Whatever you think of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, the FBI or DOJ, one thing is clear: our government has no idea how to investigate a presidential candidate in the heat of a presidential campaign.
FBI Director James Comes utterly destroyed Clinton's campaign when he publicly reopened the email investigation days before the 2016 election. While Comey bragged about being transparent in that case, the FBI was in total trench-coat mode during its investigation of Russian meddling in the election. Today this inconsistency gives Trump defenders their best talking point -- if Russian meddling was so bad, why didn't you say something?
Now we find out that the FBI made serous paperwork errors in the FISA application, thus giving Trump defenders more ammunition. If that's the Deep State, what are the conspiracy folks worried about? And why does Trump bash the FBI? Without their bungling, he wouldn't be president, and he would be in more trouble than he is.
John Vornholt
Northeast side
