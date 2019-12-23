Letter: It’s about time.

Today, Dec., 19, I read that Christianity Today called for Trump removal from office. It is way late in the game for this. It is not too late to stand up for the principles that their religion is based upon.
It has been unclear to me, how Christians can support a man that is the antithesis of what Christ was. We are all different as each of us has to live and die with the decisions we have made and the actions we have taken.
At least one evangelical church has chosen to step away from him. It is not too late for the others.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
