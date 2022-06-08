 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It’s an epidemic stupid!

ep·i·dem·ic | \ ˌe-pə-ˈde-mik =affecting a disproportionately large number of individuals within a population and characterized by very widespread growth.

In 2020, more than 45,000 Americans died by gun. That’s a 25% increase from the five years prior, and a 43% increase from 2010. Studies indicate that the rate at which public mass shootings occur has tripled since 2011. Firearms are now the leading cause of death for American children.

Our AZ State Republican legislators are pushing increased gun rights. One bill would expand the places concealed weapons permit holders can carry firearms, while the other would allow anyone driving on school grounds to have a loaded weapon in their car. At the Federal level, all four AZ Republican Representatives voted no to universal background checks.

Gun violence is an epidemic in the United States. Republicans have politicized this issue by their failure to address it.

Jean Meconi

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

