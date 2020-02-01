Letter: It's for Our Own Good

Republicans keep pushing the envelope until now they admit the quid pro quo was real. But so what? Repeated attempts to manipulate the new, young Ukrainian President weren't
blameworthy anymore than "I'll scratch your back if you scratch mine," an informal, time-honored business agreement. How can these actions be considered crimes, high crimes or
misdemeanors? Lying and prevaricating? Strong arm tactics? Part of the "Art if the Deal."
It was all done, Republicans now insist, as part of their project to get Trump reelected for the good of America. Yes, the good of America is all they really want. Thus a benevolent motive renders all of the House of Representatives' accusations unimpeachable.
One has to wonder-- what, then, could possibly be impeachable? Anything? Trump probably had it right when he boasted that with so many loyal followers he could get away with murder.
More witnesses? Why muddy the waters?
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
