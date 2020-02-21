Letter: It's In His Kiss

So, Mayor Pete Buttigieg kissed his husband, Chasten, in front of television cameras for everyone to see. And Rush Limbaugh wonders how parents can explain this to their children, that the country is not ready for such a person to be president and that Trump will “have fun with” mayor Pete’s kiss.
Limbaugh uses his mouth to spew bigotry, racism, misogyny, and hate.
Trump uses his mouth to lie, blame, berate and talk trash.
Buttigieg kisses his husband.
Which of these three men best exemplifies cowardice, and which courage?
Perhaps the answer is in the “shoop, shoop” song:
“Find out what you want to know
Is it in his eyes?
Oh no, you’ll be deceived
Or is it in his face?
Oh no, he’ll make believe
If you want to know
It’s in his kiss
Oh yeah, it’s in his kiss, that’s where it is
It’s in his kiss”
Stephen Kraynak
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.