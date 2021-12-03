Letter: It’s not the motive

Tuesday was another “normal” day in our country. A mass shooting leaving four dead. And the lead to most news reports was “ authorities still trying to determine motive”. While legislators wring their hands and hide behind the NRA, people search for a motive. As if we knew the motive there would be not shootings. I assume the motives vary as much as the individual murderers. Domestic violence, being bullied, rage at a neighbor, mental illness, revenge and a host of other motives. So instead of trying to find the individual motive and reconstruct the shooting, I suggest we look for the common denominator in all these shooting. Guns. How many more mass shootings will it take before our country addresses our gun problem? We don’t need to ban all guns. We do need rational gun legislation instead of searching for the motive after the shootings
John Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.