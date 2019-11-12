Reading this morning's letter from Mr. Fox pointed out the need to have the President's impeachment explained. He stated "So please explain to us all what “specifically”is the impeachment issue. No one has to date." So I will try. President Trump used the U.S. Foreign Aid money to extort something from the Ukraine President. This is exactly the same way the Mafia works. Mr. Grocer you want your lettuce to arrive on time, this is what it will cost you. Are you starting to get the picture. President Trump tried to shakedown the President of Ukraine by illegally holding aid money back. It really is that simple.
James Galvin
Sahuarita
