Letter: It’s The Energy Policies, Stupid!

I consider myself an independent, but the progressives are rapidly destroying our country. John Kerry, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie are doing their best to destroy capitalism. The biggest contributor to inflation is the progressives energy policy which has impacted the cost of everything. This past week, I have received notification that my pool service and trash pick up are being raised due to fuel costs. Everything that we purchase is being hit by this hidden taxation - groceries, durable goods, airline tickets, not to mention the summer road trip. Just wait for the summer brown-outs and blackouts. As a country, we had energy independence but now seek oil from rogue nations such as the Arab countries and Venezuela. It has been well documented that the infrastructure is nowhere near being ready for electric vehicles. Solar investment can take a lifetime to recoup the savings. Time for Americans to speak up about these foolish energy decisions!