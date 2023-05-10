Politicians both local and national have asserted that there is nothing that can be done about our mass shootings. If there is really nothing that an elected official can think of to help stop our nearly every day massacres then don’t vote for them. Do not vote for them. Anyone running for elected office who suggests that our problem isn’t the easy accessibility of guns is not a serious candidate. Do not vote for them. It’s the guns.
Rick Unklesbay
Midtown
