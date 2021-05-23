Letter: It’s time, Sinema

Is protecting the filibuster the sword you want to die on, Senator Sinema? Wouldn’t you rather make a name for yourself by protecting our voting rights, energizing our economy, and improving our lives? You know as well as we do, that will only happen when the filibuster roadblock to progress is removed.
If the bipartisanship you seek were possible without ending the filibuster, it would have happened by now. As long as senators can pander to their narrow constituencies by sitting back and letting much needed reforms stagnate due to neglect, no advancements will be made. Only when senators do their job of reaching across the aisle, engaging in debate, and passing legislation to benefit all Americans will bipartisanship be achieved.
We are tired of caustic partisan politics. We are tired of watching our nation suffer. We are tired of waiting.
If you want to be an effective, influential changemaker, you must help eliminate the filibuster. It’s time to do your part to protect our national best interests.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
