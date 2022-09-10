 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It Starts with a Lie

A policy of bringing back the good old days is not Conservative. The real word for turning back the clock is Reactionary. Whether or not the old days were good, it is physically impossible to bring them back, so the Reactionary policy is at its root insane. Truly Conservative policy is simply to hang on to what we have. Most random change is not for the better, so lets not actually change anything and just try to stay put. Unfortunately, things change due to factors beyond human control. The first principle of Natural Law is adapt or die, If we wait to adapt until it is critical we may die anyway. In order to have a peaceful and prosperous future, policy must in fact look ahead for trouble that could be avoided, and avoid it. We must be prepared to change our rules and tax our wealth to do so.

David P Vernon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

