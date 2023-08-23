I lived in Michigan when the voting age was lowered from 18 to 21. A ballot measure soon passed to also lower the drinking age to 18.You could be drafted, you could vote-you deserved all rights. Having just turned 18 I couldn't agree more. A friend of mine, on the way home from closing the bar, fell asleep and drove into a tree. A single car DUI fatality. Similar stories throughout Michigan drove the 18-20 age group to the #1 spot for DUI death and injury. A second ballot measure soon passed raising the drinking age back to 21. The 18-20 year age group proved beyond doubt they were not mature enough to drink alcohol. Common sense prevailed at the ballot box.