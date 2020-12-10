Letter: It will be a LONG, hard winter

I couldn't agree more with the title of Catherine Rampell's op ed piece, "Reports show that a 'long, hard winter' has already arrived". Now that Joe Biden is the apparent winner, we can expect four more years of a "long, hard winter" as he reimplements the failed economic, educational, and foreign policies of his Obama years. Unfortunately, when he is either physically or mentally unable to perform the duties of the President, and Kamala takes over, we will enter the second coming of the ice age.
Kevin Kaatz
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
