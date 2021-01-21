Letter: It will take a long time

With vaccinations underway, there seems to be a common consensus that we can all see the light at the end of that particular tunnel.
While that might be a promising outcome, the fact is that this disease will change it’s nature over
and over again, offering up a number of variants that must be overcome.
This is, by no means over yet. It’s a long long tunnel that will most likely last for years.
Expect many more illnesses , deaths and an economy that will only recover at a very slow pace.
Get your shot. Wear a mask. Don’t despair. Someday, not soon, this will get under control.
Robert Diedrich
Northeastside
