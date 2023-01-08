Letter: It works both ways

I agree with the Jan. 2 letter "Poor planning" so far as pregnancies should be planned, every child should be wanted and parents able to afford and adequately provide for the child. Men bear equal responsibility in the decision making .However, abortion should be an option for those who didn't plan or who for various reasons decide against a pregnancy. The letter gets silly in speculating the loss of future presidents, doctors and soldiers via abortion. I can think of several political figures who would have left the world a better place by leaving it at their zygote stage. In following the letter writer's thinking, abortion could possibly spare us another Hitler, another Putin, another Jeffrey Dahmer, or another chaos-creating megalomaniac politician. But the bottom line is all women should have control over their own bodies and safe access to abortion if that is their choice.