Letter: Itopia
Letter: Itopia

Fifty years ago John Lennon penned the words to his song "Imagine". In the song he imagined a world without heaven, hell religion (or God?). This world is also without borders or possessions.

This is the same world that Karl Marx envisioned. This is the world that the Soviet Union created in 1917. What happened to Utopia?

Philosophers fail to take in account the basic temperament of man. He is basically crazy and greedy. Why should he work to profit someone who is too lazy to work?

For the last fifty years we have ben spouting socialist ideas to our children. Now we are beginning to harvest the fruits of what we have taught.

People in our country are demanding "free" stuff (health care, education, child care, food) People are flooding across our open borders for the same "free" stuff.

Socialism is good. Capitalism is bad.

Until we have no more funds for free "stuff ".

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

