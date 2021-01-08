 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: It's a new year and a new era coming
View Comments

Letter: It's a new year and a new era coming

Now that the PUTIN2020 (People United for Trump In November 2020) group is reaching the end of their chances to try to appoint Donald Trump as President in a coup it is best to remember all those who supported the attempted coup such as Kelli Ward, Paul Gosar and Steve Christy. All those hundreds of US Republican House members and those Republican US Senate members need to be beaten for their seats as well as any local Republicans holding elected political power. It is time to put a lid on this nonsense.

Since Ronald Reagan was elected President of the United States there has been a economic Mawar against the working people of this country. Even Warren Buffet has been quoted acknowledging this reality. The overthrow of fair elections has been the true mission of the Republican party for decades.

The only real socialism in this country is for the rich.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lies

Barack Obama was not born in Kenya, nor did he bug Trump Towers. Hillary Clinton is not running a child sex slave ring. Our generals know more…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News