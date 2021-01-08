Letter: It's a new year and a new era coming

Now that the PUTIN2020 (People United for Trump In November 2020) group is reaching the end of their chances to try to appoint Donald Trump as President in a coup it is best to remember all those who supported the attempted coup such as Kelli Ward, Paul Gosar and Steve Christy. All those hundreds of US Republican House members and those Republican US Senate members need to be beaten for their seats as well as any local Republicans holding elected political power. It is time to put a lid on this nonsense.
Since Ronald Reagan was elected President of the United States there has been a economic Mawar against the working people of this country. Even Warren Buffet has been quoted acknowledging this reality. The overthrow of fair elections has been the true mission of the Republican party for decades.
The only real socialism in this country is for the rich.
Matt Somers
Midtown
