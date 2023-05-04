I have never been privy to a meeting of the people setting up the Republican Party platforms. If I was, I expect it would go something like this.

“OK guys we got Global Warming and it’s a tough one. Got any ideas?” (a long pause) “I know I know. We push to ban drag shows. That’s easy and a no-brainer.” “Great plan. We would only have a problem with the die-hard environmentalists.” “I got that; we ban the books that don’t agree with us. Mission Accomplished!” “Anything else?” “Noooo. OK then, Oh! Hold on, there is one more thing we need to consider. Why don’t we go pick a fight with Mickey Mouse.”