Letter: It's Assault

I am amazed at how many people think it was ok for Will Smith to slap Chris Rock over a perceived insult. Usually it is a woman saying "He was defending his wife's honor" or " Chris Rock deserved it."

If a man slapped them for saying something stupid you better believe they would be filing charges or lawsuits.There is nothing romantic or noble about it.

Will Smith was being an entitled jackass and a bully and should be treated as such.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

