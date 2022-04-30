Letter: It's GENOCIDE, not war!

It’s GENOCIDE, not a war! President Biden, as the “Leader of the Free World,” must have the USA — along with all NATO and EU nations — do whatever it takes to stop Putin NOW, militarily along with all possible sanctions, before he murders every last person living in Ukraine — much like HITLER did over 80 years ago. Back then the USA did virtually nothing until Pearl Harbor was attacked. We can’t afford to wait a moment longer!
Mike Allen, 3rd generation Ukrainian
Northwest side
