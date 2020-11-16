 Skip to main content
Letter: It's Going to Get Worse
Like a toddler who is given to tantrums when he doesn't get his way, the "man-child" in the white house is about to start breaking things. There is an ominous foreshadowing in his recent move to appoint three totally unqualified yes men "hacks" to elevated civilian positions in the pentagon. Add to that, the firing (by tweet) of Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen was party to an abundance of Trump's sordid dealings. That won him a trip to a low security prison for his loyalty. He knows the president better than anyone. He was asked about a peaceful transition of the presidency. His reply was.... "Donald Trump would rather burn the house down, than hand over the keys". Buckle your seat belts, it's going to be a long 2 month ride!

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

