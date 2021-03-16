 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: It's good to show your colors
View Comments

Letter: It's good to show your colors

  • Comments

Ever since the American public, in a free and fair election, voted the 45th President out of office the Republican party has denied the election was valid, encouraged an insurrection, and opposed the new Covid relief bill.

Now they are trying on a national scale to make it as hard as possible to vote, trying to take the vote away from minorities.

All the top Republicans except maybe Mitt Romney have said they are fine with the 45th President becoming the 47th President.

The current opposition party in this country is very anti- and un- democratic.

It's nice of them to so blatantly show their true colors.

We have been warned. If everyone lets their voting rights, and then maybe a lot more right, taken away from them, we need to be careful.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor, March 10
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 10

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers express their displeasure for Kyrsten Sinema's now infamous "no" vote on the floor of the Senate to help defeat a minimum wage raise provision in the new COVID recovery bill.

Letters to the Editor, March 11
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 11

LETTERS: After yesterday's decision by the Tucson City Council to officially pause proposed construction to expand Reid Park Zoo, our letter writers have their say. All that and more in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News