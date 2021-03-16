Letter: It's good to show your colors

Ever since the American public, in a free and fair election, voted the 45th President out of office the Republican party has denied the election was valid, encouraged an insurrection, and opposed the new Covid relief bill.
Now they are trying on a national scale to make it as hard as possible to vote, trying to take the vote away from minorities.
All the top Republicans except maybe Mitt Romney have said they are fine with the 45th President becoming the 47th President.
The current opposition party in this country is very anti- and un- democratic.
It's nice of them to so blatantly show their true colors.
We have been warned. If everyone lets their voting rights, and then maybe a lot more right, taken away from them, we need to be careful.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
