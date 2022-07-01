Letter: It's not a watch, till it's a watch.

I have a pile of springs, gears, and a crystal here, and I would like to sell you this watch. Look, the spring moves back and forth, just like a little heartbeat. And so, will you buy this watch from me, as is? Huh? Why not? It has the potential of a watch, you say, but it is not a watch, not until it's complete and functional. But wait, look at the little spring, it's beating like a heart. No you say, because a spring, beating back and forth, does not make it a watch. No, I don't buy it. I won't buy it. Sure,it has the potential for a watch, once it's complete and functioning, but it's not a watch till it's put together and working on its own. No, I won't buy it. You wouldn't either. It's not a watch, until it's a watch.