 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: It's not a watch, till it's a watch.

  • Comments

I have a pile of springs, gears, and a crystal here, and I would like to sell you this watch. Look, the spring moves back and forth, just like a little heartbeat. And so, will you buy this watch from me, as is? Huh? Why not? It has the potential of a watch, you say, but it is not a watch, not until it's complete and functional. But wait, look at the little spring, it's beating like a heart. No you say, because a spring, beating back and forth, does not make it a watch. No, I don't buy it. I won't buy it. Sure,it has the potential for a watch, once it's complete and functioning, but it's not a watch till it's put together and working on its own. No, I won't buy it. You wouldn't either. It's not a watch, until it's a watch.

James Torrey

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gun Control

The real problem is not guns, gun owners, access to guns, mental health, the second amendment, or thoughts and prayers. It's MONEY. In order t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News