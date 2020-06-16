Letter: It's not all or nothing

Re: the June 14 article "Don't say 'I am not a racist' after your racial sin."
Today, I read one of the most racist remarks I have ever read or heard.
In Mr. Leonard Pitts, Jr.'s opinion article, he says about white people, "No, the question is not whether we are racist, but what kind of racist we will be."
So, in Mr. Pitt's mind he can judge all white people to be racist, but he can brand the statement of Mr. Greg Glassman: "We are not mourning for George Floyd" as being racist.
If that isn't the pot calling the kettle black, I don't know what is.
Why don't we all admit that no race or group of people is all good or all bad or all racist or all whatever? We are individuals. If we truly want to reduce racism, we need to start looking at character rather than color.
In is so discouraging to see people seemly trying to incite racism, by making racist comment.
John Cioffi
Northeast side
