"Confused" can't understand why 60% of Star letters vilify Trump. I can explain it to him. We all witnessed his attempted coup for ourselves. Now he is running for president again. He has the stated goals of consolidating all independent agencies under his personal control. He has stated he will use the Justice Department to go after his enemies. He thinks climate change is a hoax-you know it's a perceived problem-not real. He would end the war in Ukraine by giving Putin everything he demands. Beating a dead horse? One has to wonder how intelligent informed people can continue to dismiss Trump's blatant attempt to end constitutional law and install himself as an autocrat.