Letter: It's Not Too Late!

Thank God someone had the courage to release the 98 pages written by Justice Alito giving the public a heads up before the Roe vote is final. Look what's been happening nationwide as people protest by the thousands its undoing, and look at the serious drop to the teens of our trust in the Supreme Court. Maybe, just maybe, at least two justices will do the right thing, and not vote to undo Roe vs Wade. Maybe just maybe, they will respect what the majority of our population wants, and was promised by our most recent members. Maybe, just maybe, this won't be the beginning of the end of more rights that could be abolished over the next few years. Maybe, just maybe, America can once again recognize itself. It's not too late.