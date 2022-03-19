Letter: It's pretty much over

Putin has already won. He bombs and kills, sends in tanks and troops and what does the rest of the world do? Close bank accountings and apply sanctions that he laughs at. The Ukraine will fall due to the cowardly inaction of the so-called NATO countries sitting on their hands while Putin does whatever he wants. It’s a joke. Putin is KGB. He understands one thing. He who has and uses the most force wins. Period.
He knows that the rest of the world is scared of him and what he might do if force meets force. So, the Ukraine will pay with the devastation of their country and their freedoms and still all the rest of the world can think of doing is closing bank accounts and seizing yachts. Pathetic.
Robert Diedrich
Northeast side
