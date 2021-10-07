Letter: Its Really About Taxes

Thanks to more than 50 years of Republican disinformation, the United States has a very unfair system of income taxation. Almost everything they say about the benefits of flatter, lower taxes is untrue. Today, the 20% of the population that earns 80% of the reported taxable income pays only 73% of the taxes collected. This 7% of taxes is a tenth off the taxes of the rich but a third more than the fair share (27% versus 20%) for those 80% of the taxpayers who earn the remaining 20% of the reported income. The reason there is a big fight over the Build Back Better plan is that it seeks to tax the rich as much as they deserve, rather than the considerable amount less they pay now. Capital investments are not inflationary. Sovereign debt is repaid with future taxes on a larger economy with cheaper dollars, Pass the Bill!
David P Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.