 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Its Really About Taxes
View Comments

Letter: Its Really About Taxes

  • Comments

Thanks to more than 50 years of Republican disinformation, the United States has a very unfair system of income taxation. Almost everything they say about the benefits of flatter, lower taxes is untrue. Today, the 20% of the population that earns 80% of the reported taxable income pays only 73% of the taxes collected. This 7% of taxes is a tenth off the taxes of the rich but a third more than the fair share (27% versus 20%) for those 80% of the taxpayers who earn the remaining 20% of the reported income. The reason there is a big fight over the Build Back Better plan is that it seeks to tax the rich as much as they deserve, rather than the considerable amount less they pay now. Capital investments are not inflationary. Sovereign debt is repaid with future taxes on a larger economy with cheaper dollars, Pass the Bill!

David P Vernon

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4

  • Updated

OPINION: Sen. Sinema, Rep. Finchem and their actions, potholes in Tucson and voting rights are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 1

  • Updated

OPINION: Regional Transportation Commission, Sen. Sinema and getting the vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5

  • Updated

OPINION: Mixed opinions about Sinema, Better Buck Program and government spending are in the topics of letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News