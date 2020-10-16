 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: It's really frightening
View Comments

Letter: It's really frightening

Throughout my life I have always have felt safe in the US. Even in 1941 when I came home from first grade in rural Washington State to find my mother solemn and terrified because the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor, I somehow knew that we Americans would be safe.

Can anyone be feeling safe now? Even the corona virus does not threaten me as much because I trust much of our government would solve that problem were they allowed.

What is strange, now, so many year later, I fear my own government as it falls apart,

and not only because of the eccentric behavior of one man, but of half of our elected officials who have so callously forsaken their commitment to the American people for personal greed and power.

For the first time in 85 years I am really afraid.

Claudia McKay

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News