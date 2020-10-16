Letter: It's really frightening

Throughout my life I have always have felt safe in the US. Even in 1941 when I came home from first grade in rural Washington State to find my mother solemn and terrified because the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor, I somehow knew that we Americans would be safe.
Can anyone be feeling safe now? Even the corona virus does not threaten me as much because I trust much of our government would solve that problem were they allowed.
What is strange, now, so many year later, I fear my own government as it falls apart,
and not only because of the eccentric behavior of one man, but of half of our elected officials who have so callously forsaken their commitment to the American people for personal greed and power.
For the first time in 85 years I am really afraid.
Claudia McKay
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
