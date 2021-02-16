 Skip to main content
Letter: It's really simple
Letter: It's really simple

If the US Senate Republicans find former President Trump guilty, then those Senate Republicans acquit themselves. If the Senate Republicans acquit Trump, then the Senate Republicans convict themselves.

It's really simple.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

