Letter: It's Scary...I've Read It Have You?

The Green New Deal is alive and well in the Biden-Sanders Unity Plan. Mr Biden mentioned a couple of the recommendations during the first debate: retrofitting 4 million existing buildings and 2 million homes to be more energy efficient within 5 years. Recommendations are also to :re-imagine (another phrase for defund) the police force and create a civilian corps of unarmed first responders as well as "end cash bail". There are recommendations to repeal "Right to Work" laws and to "ban for-profit charter schools"; to "oppose all voucher programs". To implement "Medicare-for-All" through the "public option" (two bills by Sanders and Jayapal have been already introduced into the 116th Congress). The recommendations conclude with the reversal of all the Trump Administration immigration actions: increasing the "global refugee admissions to 125,000" and "develop a global strategy for climate migrants". There are some 48,000 words in the B-S U Plan. Scary! I've read it have you?
Peter Manley
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
