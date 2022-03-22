Letter: It's time to draw a line

It’s time we call out Putin’s threats. The Russian government needs to understand there are consequences to threats of nuclear or chemical weapons use.
NO nation should be able to make these threats and not realize consequences for such. If not, then any nation with nuclear weapons will be able to do whatever they want knowing the rest of the world will stand back and watch.
Does this risk an all out war with Russia? Yes it does and that thought is unthinkable, but if not now when? How many more times will all other stable nations be held ransom to some dictator’s threats of nuclear or chemical retaliation? What will we do when China claims Taiwan? When North Korea claims the south? Iran?
The thought is scary as hell, but shouldn’t a stand be made the first time it happens instead of the third or fourth time?
What use is the UN if not to stop the unwarranted slaughter of a sovereign nation?
Tim Peterson
Northwest side
