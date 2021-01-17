Letter: It's Up to Us

It’s much easier now to understand how fascism took hold in Germany in the 1930s. A "leader" took advantage of economic distress by embracing a mythic past of greatness, sowing division, and attacking the truth. He was embraced by some who stood to gain power or financial gain. Others joined in because they had similar prejudices. But the vast majority just stood by, either willfully ignorant or thinking themselves powerless.
If this sounds familiar to us now, it should. Just substitute the names of Trump and leading Republicans. Be sure to include Arizona’s very own seditionists: Biggs, Gosar, Lesko, Schweikert, Finchem and Ward. And then, of course, there is the mob of domestic terrorists who desecrated our national Capitol.
We are the citizens facing this fascist attempt to take over our democracy. What will we do? Will we hold those accountable who supported the overthrow of our system of government? Will we defeat them at the ballot box the next time around? It is up to us.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
