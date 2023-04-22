In politics, like boxing, a lot of sparring occurs. Often you might say “Good shot” to an opponent who tags you, albeit lightly. Gov. DeSantis stepped into the ring with Mickey Mouse, apparently over a pose Mr. Mouse struck in the media (vaccinating his employees). DeSantis threw a soft right jab, which Mickey batted away. Learning little, Desantis threw a harder one (wokeness), again swatted away. Oblivious, the Gov threw a straight right (new governing board), which Mick countered with a stunning jab of his own (unbreakable deal). The Gov decides to try his famous haymaker, going for the kill with an overhand-right lead (“Nice place you got here; too bad if somebody built a prison next door”)! Now Mickey’s eyes light up (and he’s got some really big eyes) because his opponent has made a major error, awkwardly missing and exposing his entire ribcage. Maybe the referee will step in and say, “Mr. DeSantis, are you sure you want to go on with this fight?”