In politics, like boxing, a lot of sparring occurs. Often you might say “Good shot” to an opponent who tags you, albeit lightly. Gov. DeSantis stepped into the ring with Mickey Mouse, apparently over a pose Mr. Mouse struck in the media (vaccinating his employees). DeSantis threw a soft right jab, which Mickey batted away. Learning little, Desantis threw a harder one (wokeness), again swatted away. Oblivious, the Gov threw a straight right (new governing board), which Mick countered with a stunning jab of his own (unbreakable deal). The Gov decides to try his famous haymaker, going for the kill with an overhand-right lead (“Nice place you got here; too bad if somebody built a prison next door”)! Now Mickey’s eyes light up (and he’s got some really big eyes) because his opponent has made a major error, awkwardly missing and exposing his entire ribcage. Maybe the referee will step in and say, “Mr. DeSantis, are you sure you want to go on with this fight?”
Wes Ward
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.