 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Jacob Blake shooting
View Comments

Letter: Jacob Blake shooting

The video released appears to show Jacob Blake getting shot in the back, while getting into his car, by a policeman with one hand on Jacob's shoulder and his gun in the other. This snapshot alone is a demonstration of improper police procedure. With your hand on the suspect your gun should be holstered lest it go off by mistake. Especially with two other officers on scene, holding guns aimed at the suspect. If Jacob had acted in a manner legally deserving to get shot, he would have been struck in the front by the other two cops. If the bystanders stories hold up, and the forensics match, we will find that the officers, coming to break up a fight, man-handled a good Samaritan instead and shot him by mistake. We have not seen the actual fight Jacob came to break up, but surely some neighbor got video of that. Meanwhile, let's parade and shout but stop throwing rocks, bottles and firebombs. You out of towners just go home.

DAVID VERNON

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News