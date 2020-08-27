Letter: Jacob Blake shooting

The video released appears to show Jacob Blake getting shot in the back, while getting into his car, by a policeman with one hand on Jacob's shoulder and his gun in the other. This snapshot alone is a demonstration of improper police procedure. With your hand on the suspect your gun should be holstered lest it go off by mistake. Especially with two other officers on scene, holding guns aimed at the suspect. If Jacob had acted in a manner legally deserving to get shot, he would have been struck in the front by the other two cops. If the bystanders stories hold up, and the forensics match, we will find that the officers, coming to break up a fight, man-handled a good Samaritan instead and shot him by mistake. We have not seen the actual fight Jacob came to break up, but surely some neighbor got video of that. Meanwhile, let's parade and shout but stop throwing rocks, bottles and firebombs. You out of towners just go home.
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
