Letter: Jail and Prison

To the Editor:
Does it matter that numerous Trump associates and campaign personnel have gone to jail or prison? George Papadopoulos briefly jailed, Michael Flynn escaped sentencing for cooperation with Mueller. Paul Manafort in prison, Michael Cohen in prison, Roger Stone to be sentenced as well as Rick Gates.
Two of Rudy Giuianni's associates are under arrest.
Is this the new normal for elections and politicians?
Jim Waldo
Green Valley
