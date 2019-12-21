Letter: Jail and Prison
View Comments

Letter: Jail and Prison

To the Editor:

To the Editor:

Does it matter that numerous Trump associates and campaign personnel have gone to jail or prison? George Papadopoulos briefly jailed, Michael Flynn escaped sentencing for cooperation with Mueller. Paul Manafort in prison, Michael Cohen in prison, Roger Stone to be sentenced as well as Rick Gates.

Two of Rudy Giuianni's associates are under arrest.

Is this the new normal for elections and politicians?

Jim Waldo

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News