Letter: Jan. 10 letter-"Prices jacked up by monopolies" mon
Re; The letter "Prices jacked up by monopolies" Jan 10. The writer stated the true culprit for the soaring U. S. inflation rate for 2021 is price gouging corporate monopolies. This feckless opinion will hold up only if during the thirty years prior to Jan. 2021, when inflation was negligible, there weren't any corporate monopolies in the U.S. or, there were monopolies during these years but they were civic-minded, considerate and nice and didn't even think of raising their prices. Then when Biden became President-even though most of the CEO's of these corporations voted for him- they suddenly changed and became greedy and mean and jacked up their prices. This Biden supporter has achieved a new height in foolishness in his attempt to separate him from responsibility for the record-setting inflation.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

