Letter: Jan. 6 commission
The House of Representatives has passed a bill to empower a 9/11-style commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Nation's Capitol. Republicans are in favor of broadening the scope of the inquiry to include violent protests during the Summer, but that doesn't make much sense. After all, Jan. 6 was an attack on government, including an apparent attempt to hang Vice-President Pence.

But if the Democrats wish to attain the moral high ground, they should push for a separate commission to investigate the violent protests of the Summer. We need to address the role of Antifa, BLM, anti-government goons, and violent types finding a venue in which to act out.

I doubt the Democrats would go along my proposal. They don't want Donald Trump to to become the star of any such inquiry; and he's likely to, inasmuch as he's able to identify many of the Summer rioters as Antifa.

walter mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

