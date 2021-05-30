Letter: Jan 6 Commission

The House vote to create and advance to the Senate a 9/11 style commission on the January 6 attack on our Capital should have been 435-0 in the affirmative. The guidelines for this commission were drafted by both Republicans and Democrats in the House and ensures independence and bipartisanship.
Truth, integrity, honor, and full transparency seem to mean nothing to those House members who voted “no.” These same members continue to promote wild conspiracies and blatant lies: conspiracies and lies that are easily fact checked. They dishonor our country and violate their oath of office. What is there to hide? Let the truth and events – before, during, and after the assault – fall where they may. The upcoming Senate vote should be 100-0 in the affirmative to create this Commission - a commission which should have been up and running months ago.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.