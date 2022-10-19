Letter: Jan 6 Hearings Are Not Yet Over

The four-month-long Jan 6 hearings are drawing to a close, or are they? In just a few weeks we can expect a change in federal legislative governance and I can’t wait for the next round of newly reconstituted hearings to kick off in Feb 2023.

The honor of the first subpoena goes to Nancy Pelosi. Why did you open the doors for these unarmed rowdies to enter a federal building? Why did your daughter and son-in-law bring in a camera crew before anything happened? Did you orchestrate it?

Next up is Ray Epps. Who do you work for? What was your role in inciting this incident? His first under-oath testimony may expose FBI involvement and circle back to Nancy, extending the hearings until yet another election cycle.

The opinion editor requires that we letter writers provide fact checks for anything that is not opinion. I don’t have those facts because the questions have never been asked.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side