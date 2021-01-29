Letter: Jan. 6 insurrection

Re: Jan. 26 op-ed by Gil Shapiro about people who are impervious to the truth. Shapiro summarizes the results of studies showing that many people are incapable of disciplined critical analysis, and therefore are susceptible to lies and misinformation.
I am concerned when these people become belligerent and threaten to take over the country. Since lies are what fuel these extremists, we need to cut out lies on broadcast media. There will no doubt be a cry of censorship, but let's remember the First Amendment has its limitations; you can't yell "fire" in a crowded theater; nor can we allow lies that could incite an insurrection.
Why not set up a regulatory agency similar to the one Canada has? It keeps Fox News from broadcasting there. Contact your U.S. Senators and let them know our democracy is in danger; we need to act now.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.