Letter: Jan. 6 insurrection

Re: June 16 article, "Army defends response."
The U.S. Army's explanation for not defending the Capitol on Jan. 6: the military doesn't interfere in elections. In what universe is an armed attack on the government part of the electoral process? If this isn't lunacy, I don't know what it is.
No doubt we need a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of this. In the meantime, here's my take. Some mid-level manager, a Trump ally, held up the troops. Eventually top brass found out what was happening and ordered a response. In any case, the D.C. National Guard should be under the control of the D.C. Mayor, not the President of the United States.
Make no mistake. The Republican party is on a mission to make us an apartheid and autocratic nation. If we don't beat them now, we may never get another chance.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
