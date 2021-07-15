 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Jan. 6 insurrection
View Comments

Letter: Jan. 6 insurrection

  • Comments

Re: June 16 article, "Army defends response."

The U.S. Army's explanation for not defending the Capitol on Jan. 6: the military doesn't interfere in elections. In what universe is an armed attack on the government part of the electoral process? If this isn't lunacy, I don't know what it is.

No doubt we need a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of this. In the meantime, here's my take. Some mid-level manager, a Trump ally, held up the troops. Eventually top brass found out what was happening and ordered a response. In any case, the D.C. National Guard should be under the control of the D.C. Mayor, not the President of the United States.

Make no mistake. The Republican party is on a mission to make us an apartheid and autocratic nation. If we don't beat them now, we may never get another chance.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Local-issues

Letter: Yet another lie.

In the July 7, paper a reader opines about Biden being responsible for around 200,000 deaths from COVID 19. He credits the former pres for all…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: strongman

In the aftermath of the Trump presidency, It's becoming increasingly clear that a large minority of Americans--30%, maybe as many as 40%--woul…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News