Letter: Jan 6 political stunt 3 weeks before the election

The House January 6 Select Committee is comprised of 7 Dems and 2 Trump hating Republicans, including Liz Cheney, who thankfully will not return in the next Congress. Three weeks before the November 8 elections and they have another televised hearing issuing a subpoena for Trump to testify. Why now and not months ago? This Committee is so transparently politically biased and motivated that it defies logic to believe otherwise. They had to get in a parting shot at former President Trump with the announcement that he will be subpoenaed. Another desperate attempt by Democrats to influence the upcoming elections. Thankfully they will lose the House and Republicans will put a quick end to this charade. Then they will initiate their own investigation into the Biden family's illegal international influence peddling schemes. Between this January 6 hearing political stunt and the raid at Mar a Lago, 70 million Republicans are chomping at the bit to end this charade and end further destruction of our country by far leftist Democrats.

Martin Wagman

Green Valley

