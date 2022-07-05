Letter: Jan 6 testimony of Bowers

I had 24 hours of admiration for Rusty Bowers after his testimony at the January 6 hearing. I watched him testify about Trump’s illegal attempts to overthrow our democracy by pushing his lie about election fraud and attempts to coerce Bowers to illegally file false electors. This would throw out the votes of thousands of Arizonans to give them to Trump. Bowers refused to do this, and for a moment I actually believed he cared more about protecting democracy than political party. Today, unbelievably, Bowers says he would vote for Trump again if he runs in 2024! So, although he will not do something illegal himself, he supports someone who is willing to illegally overthrow our democracy to retain his own power. Ditto with Barr and other Republicans. I will not confuse any of them with people who care about our country again. They are hopelessly without integrity, and so is anyone who supports them. Our choice now is to choose democracy or one-party dictatorship on election day.